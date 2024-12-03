Infamous Conservative Influencer Quickly Banned from X Rival Bluesky

The controversial social media profile "Libs of TikTok" has been suspended from the rising platform Bluesky Social just nine days after the account began actively posting.

The suspension, enacted on Dec. 2, followed user reports alleging violations of community standards, Jewel City Times reported.

The account mirrored the politically charged, far-right content associated with the "Libs of TikTok" profile on X (formerly Twitter). However, it remains unclear whether the same individual managed both accounts.

Bluesky users quickly responded to the account's presence, making it the second-most blocked user on the platform, according to data from Clearsky, a website that tracks Bluesky activity.

Bluesky Social, a decentralized alternative to X, emphasizes moderation and community standards.

Representatives for Bluesky Social and "Libs of TikTok" have not yet commented on the suspension.

