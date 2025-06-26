A Republican congressman called for the Democratic socialist candidate who won the New York City mayoral primary to be deported, as well as accusing him of being "antisemitic" and a "communist."

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles announced Thursday he was imploring Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice to investigate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic mayoral nomination Tuesday night.

"Zohran 'little muhammad' Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings," Ogles captioned the post.

The lawmaker also included the letter he sent Bondi, in which he insisted that Mamdani has expressed "open solidarity" with a group that previously aided Hamas, the militant group responsible for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people.

Ogles cited a New York Post article from over the weekend, which claimed Mamdani had rapped about the Holy Land Foundation in 2017. Although Ogles acknowledged that citing rap lyrics may anger some First Amendment hardliners, he argued that "speech alone does not preclude accountability where it reasonably suggests underlying conduct relevant to eligibility for naturalization."

The representative also claimed that Mamdani "recently rejected opportunities to reject the pro-terrorist rallying cry to 'globalize the antifada.'"

Mamdani, 33, is Muslim and Indian. He was born in Uganda to Indian parents before moving to the U.S. when he was 7. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018, according to the Associated Press.

The Democratic socialist candidate notably beat out former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination in the race for mayor of New York City. But while his nomination was met with celebration from many, several MAGA supporters became enraged by Mamdani's success.

Ogles' announcement, which was shared across various social media platforms, has been met with heavy backlash.

Journalist and lawyer Aaron Parnas called Ogles' post "one of the most hateful and Islamophobic posts you'll ever see" in a TikTok which has since garnered more than 163,000 views.

"They don't hide racism in this administration," one user commented on TikTok. Another wrote, "They really have no shame in their hatred."

"The people voted. End of story," one user argued.

Mamdani has not yet commented on Ogles' accusations as of Thursday afternoon.

Originally published on Latin Times