Infamous MAGA Republican and Texas congressional candidate posted a graphic video calling for the public execution of undocumented immigrants who commit violent crimes against Americans.

Valentina Gomez, a far-right political activist, has gained attention for her provocative stances, including burning LGBTQ+ books and advocating for controversial immigration policies.

After a failed bid for Missouri Secretary of State in 2024, Gomez announced her congressional campaign in Texas, Daily Mail reported.

In the now-viral video, posted December 23 on X, Gomez reenacted the "public execution" of a hooded dummy, stating undocumented immigrants who rape or kill Americans "deserve" death rather than deportation.

"It's that simple. Public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don't deserve deportation. They deserve to be ended," Gomez said.

The clip quickly amassed nearly 5 million views on X, where the platform restricted its visibility for violating violent speech policies.

While Gomez defended her actions as a stand against the "establishment," critics denounced the video as promoting hatred and extremism.

Originally published by Latin Times