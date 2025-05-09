KEY POINTS Hayden was reportedly informed of her termination 'via short email statement'

The Deputy Librarian of Congress will replace Hayden in an acting role

Democratic leaders, including Chuck Schumer, blasted the move

U.S. President Donald Trump has abruptly fired the first woman Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, multiple outlets reported, drawing sharp criticism from Democratic leaders.

Trump terminated Hayden on Thursday, in an email obtained by U.S. outlets that informed Hayden she has been fired "effective immediately." Her 10-year term was due to expire next year, but in recent days, she was targeted by a conservative advocacy group for going against Trump's policies.

Trump Terminates First Black Librarian of Congress

News correspondent Scott MacFarlane said a "Trump aide" delivered the news to Hayden "via short email statement."

Per multiple sources, a Trump aide fired Librarian of Congress, Dr Carla Hayden, via short email statement pic.twitter.com/6njTnwSD0e — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 9, 2025

A spokesperson for the Library of Congress confirmed that Hayden, the first individual of African-American descent to occupy the role, was "relieved of her position" Thursday night, but no further comments were provided.

In the email sent by Deputy Librarian Robert Newlen to employees and obtained by several U.S. news outlets, it was revealed that Newlen will replace Hayden as the acting Librarian of Congress until further notice.

Hayden was nominated for the role by former President Barack Obama and she was sworn into office in September 2016.

Dems Slam Trump's Abrupt Move

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed frustration over Trump's decision. "Enough is enough," he said, adding that Hayden was "a public servant of the highest order."

Rep. Joe Morelle of New York said Trump's "ignorant decision" will have an effect on American libraries and the country's "copyrighted economic interests."

President Trump’s ignorant decision will impact America’s libraries, our copyrighted economic interests, and service to the American people by threatening support for Congress.



His decision is a complete disgrace. — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) May 9, 2025

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said Trump's firing of Hayden, whom the Democratic senator called his "dear friend," was "disgraceful."

Donald Trump just fired my dear friend Dr. Carla Hayden—the Librarian of Congress—via email. This is disgraceful. The Library of Congress represents some of the best America has to offer. Equal access to learning for all. pic.twitter.com/inv2qJx27v — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 9, 2025

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland called out Trump for his "outrageous, politically-motivated" decision. "The Library of Congress belongs to the American people – NOT to Trump," the senator wrote.

Dr. Carla Hayden has served as Librarian of Congress with honor and distinction, bringing our prized institution to new heights.



Trump’s outrageous, politically-motivated move to fire her is despicable. The Library of Congress belongs to the American people — NOT to Trump.… pic.twitter.com/ShzOtuWwnV — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 9, 2025

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Hayden's firing "is an outrage and a big loss," noting how the former Librarian of Congress was highly respected by both Democrats and Republicans.

The President just fired our extraordinary Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. As Chair of Senate Rules I worked closely w/her. She was dedicated to the Library and highly respected by Democratic AND Republican senators. This is an outrage and a big loss. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 9, 2025

Sen. Alex Padilla of California said it was "troubling" how the U.S. president allegedly carried out an "assault on the legislative branch of government" by suddenly removing Hayden from the position. He also vowed to fulfill his role "to confirm a new experienced and qualified Librarian Congress – not a political pawn of the president."

President Trump’s unjustified decision to fire Dr. Carla Hayden as the Librarian of Congress is deeply troubling and just the latest example of Trump’s assault on the legislative branch of government.



Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/3plANFMhn4 — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) May 9, 2025

Trump has yet to respond to the Democratic backlash over his decision.