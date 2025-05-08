The New York Health Department reported that 25 children across the state have died because of the flu this season, marking the highest pediatric fatality on record.

Across the United States, officials have recorded 216 pediatric influenza-related deaths, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Out of the 25 pediatric deaths in New York, only one was found to have been vaccinated while five others were too young to get the shot.

Flu-Related Deaths in Children in New York

The nationwide deaths mark the highest loss of young life due to influenza in the last 15 years, which is a concerning number, said state Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. The 2009-2010 flu season was when officials recorded the largest number of pediatric deaths, 288.

The CDC also noted that the current situation is the first high-severity season for flu since eight years ago. Authorities reported 12 influenza-related deaths among kids during the week of Apr. 12, 2025, according to the Times Union.

The agency also showed that across the United States, the latest flu season has seen at least 610,000 hospitalizations and 26,000 deaths. New York, in particular, saw record-high numbers of individuals hospitalized because of the flu.

The number reached a peak of more than 54,000 hospitalizations in late January and early February. The situation expectedly resulted in massive back-ups in hospital emergency departments across the state.

McDonald reminded residents about the importance of having kids get vaccinated for the flu to reduce the chances of severe illness. He also urged people to be careful about the dangers of misinformation, which has led to more individuals becoming hesitant about getting the shot, the New York Daily News reported.

A Worrying Rise in Cases

A state Health Department spokesperson, Cadence Acquaviva, said that New York has become more rigorous in the past several years in identifying childhood deaths that are attributable to influenza.

Prior to 2021, the state Health Department generally relied on passive reporting made by doctors and hospitals. However, they have since worked on relying on other data, such as death certificates, to identify various cases.

This is being cited as another reason why New York's share of flu-related deaths has become much higher. The chief of pediatric critical care at Cohen Children's Medical Center, Dr. James Schneider, said that while they have been busy with the flu, the current season did not seem particularly unusual, as per the New York Times.

Originally published on parentherald.com