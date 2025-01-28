One can suppose that the greatest talents in organizations are (more often than not) supported by leadership coaching or strategy consulting. The former helps leaders cultivate self-awareness, acquire communication tools, and develop emotional intelligence to inspire and manage effectively. On the other hand, strategy consulting allows executives to solve challenges, align stakeholders, and drive success. Both resources are undoubtedly invaluable, which leaves the question: Why are they rarely offered together?

Suzanne Gibbs Howard, a seasoned advisor, coach, and consultant, states that this gap negatively impacts how leaders develop and lead their organizations. She believes addressing leadership development and strategic alignment is the most effective way to help leaders and organizations succeed.

Statistics highlight the impact of these practices. The International Coaching Federation (ICF) reports that 86% of high-performing organizations provide executive coaching to their leaders to enhance leadership capacity, emotional intelligence, and resilience. Similarly, a 2021 study by McKinsey & Company shows that 70% of organizations that invest in strategy consulting saw substantial improvements in their efficiency and market positioning.

There's an apparent widespread investment looking at these numbers. However, as mentioned earlier, there's little overlap between the two disciplines. This is understandable, given that coaching focuses on personal development, helping leaders identify their blind spots and improve their communication and/or decision-making skills. Meanwhile, strategy consulting emphasizes a bold future vision, organizational structures, market trends, and operational execution. Integrating these two approaches would enable leaders to translate personal growth into impact for the entire organization.

"Leaders have the opportunity to experiment with and practice new leadership techniques when business strategy is evolving," Suzanne states. "This creates a synergy between personal growth and progress for the organization." Her perspective aligns with Kolb's Experiential Learning Theory, which emphasizes a cyclical process of experiencing, reflecting, conceptualizing, and experimenting. This theory highlights the value of applying personal insights to real-world situations. It creates a feedback loop wherein leaders engage with challenges, analyze their performance, develop new frameworks, and refine their approach while driving change in their organizations.

Suzanne stands out for her unique approach to helping leaders integrate their personal development with strategic imperatives. Her background has enabled her to develop this distinctive approach. She began as a cultural anthropologist, studying how people and organizations adapt to change.

"But I was frustrated by the limited impact of academia," Suzanne shares, reflecting on her decision to turn her attention to applying insights in business and innovation. This shift allowed her to explore how human-centered design, organizational culture, and leadership development catalyze change. In fact, as a partner at IDEO, a global design and innovation firm, Suzanne founded an online platform called IDEO U to develop creative leaders on a global scale.

Essentially, Suzanne's work at IDEO and her experience as a trusted partner and consultant for various organizations reinforced her belief that many of the world's biggest challenges are fundamentally leadership problems. "I realized that leaders need both the personal tools to inspire and the strategic clarity to align their organizations," she remarks.

The power of Suzanne's integrated approach is evident in the stories of leaders she has coached. She shares an encounter with a visionary with bold ideas and in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge technology: "He was brilliant. His team members were constantly inspired because of his insights and enthusiasm during one-on-one conversations. The problem is that he struggled to translate his ideas into action. What's the outcome? His team felt frustrated and disengaged."

Suzanne worked with the leader to address two interconnected challenges: his leadership blind spots and his organization's lack of strategic alignment. The company's initial business model no longer served its purpose of equipping the organization for the future, so the two joined hands to develop a new strategy and create a plan to engage talent at all levels. By the end, the visionary became a more grounded and decisive leader, and his organization gained a clear path toward sustainability and success by combining coaching with strategic planning.

In another instance, Suzanne helped a highly empathic and talented designer overcome the challenges of stepping into a strategic leadership role. The designer struggled to balance the demands of her team with the need to articulate a bold vision for her organization. Suzanne, therefore, guided her to develop a rhythm of reflection and action. This enabled her to communicate her vision clearly, empower her team, and set boundaries that supported her personal well-being.

These stories demonstrate the benefits of integrating leadership coaching with strategy. Leaders who embrace this approach can accelerate strategic execution, enhance decision-making, and build resilient, future-ready organizations. It's worth noting, however, that they need not tackle personal growth and organizational progress simultaneously so as not to overwhelm themselves. "You can start working on your personal development through coaching and then guide your organization toward success through strategy consulting or the other way around. There's no linear path; one will naturally occur over time," Suzanne reassures.

Suzanne Gibbs Howard's integrated approach to leadership and strategy represents a paradigm shift in how organizations and their leaders navigate change. With this, she empowers leaders to unlock their full potential, inspire their teams, and create lasting impact.