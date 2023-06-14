KEY POINTS The iPhone 15 Pro Max's price could reach $1,199, but Apple is still undecided

A wider price gap could boost the sales of iPhone 15's standard models

An analyst expects iPhone 15's sales to reach as high as 240 million units

Apple's next-generation iPhones could see a price increase since they could feature the biggest design changes to the tech company's flagship smartphone.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in the U.S. could likely see a price increase between $100 to $200, according to a Forbes report.

The price of the iPhone 15 Pro could reach as high as $1,099, while Pro Max is estimated to be worth $1,199.

However, Apple is reportedly undecided about raising the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus prices.

The report noted that the potential price hike is "unlikely to dissuade Pro buyers," but a wider price gap could boost the sales of standard iPhone 15 models.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, also expecting a rise in iPhone prices, believes the next generation of iPhones could be a "trophy case" moment for Apple.

Ives argued that he found through research that approximately 250 million iPhones had not been upgraded in over four years. He expects iPhone 15 sales to reach between 235 million and 240 million units.

Set for release in September, the iPhone 15 models could feature new designs and retain some of the features from the iPhone 14.

According to MacRumors, all iPhone 15 models will ditch the notch and adopt the Dynamic Island, which was already introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple is expected to make no changes in iPhone 15's dimensions, with the Max and Pro Max models possibly getting a height of 6.7 inches. The standard models, meanwhile, will be 6.1 inches.

The next iPhones could also be equipped with a more power-efficient OLED display to reduce power consumption and prolong battery life.

After the E.U. passed a law requiring all phones sold after autumn next year to feature USB-C connectors for their charging ports, all iPhone 15 models are expected to adopt the USB-C port.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max would allegedly feature thinner, more curved bezels than the latest iPhone Pro models in the market.

When it comes to the camera, the iPhone 15 models are believed to come with Sony's "state of the art" image sensors, capable of capturing more light to cut down on underexposure and overexposure.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, standard iPhone 15 models could also adopt the 48-megapixel camera first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple's plan to adopt a periscope zoom lens would be reportedly limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, allowing for 5x or 10x optical zoom.

The iPhone 15 Pro models will likely feature an A-series chip built by TSMC's next-generation 3-nanometer node. The A-series chip would increase the smartphone's performance by 10% to 15% while bringing down power consumption up to 35%.

The iPhone 15 base model and its Plus variant could also adopt the 4-nanometer A16 chip first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.