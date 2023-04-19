KEY POINTS Apple's iPhone 15 is set for release in September; Google is to unveil Pixel Fold in May

Apple's iPhone 15 is rumored to have a dynamic island, USB-C port and a titanium frame

Google looks to challenge Apple with the upcoming Android 13-powered Pixel Fold

Apple and Google are set to release their new flagship smartphones this year, offering a glimpse of hope to the declining global smartphone demand.

Apple is expected to launch a new generation of its iPhone brand in September. On the other hand, Google is reportedly planning to unveil its first foldable smartphone in June.

While these smartphones are yet to be released to the public, speculations about the units' composition have already flooded the internet.

Here are some things tech consumers should expect from the upcoming smartphones.

iPhone 15

Apple is set to release the iPhone 15 model this year, comprising four variants: the iPhone 15 base model, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to MacRumors, iPhone 15 is expected to feature new designs and improvements from its predecessors.

1. Dynamic Island for all models

First introduced by Apple in its iPhone 14's Pro variants, all iPhone 15 variants would be equipped with this feature. Dynamic Island displays alerts, notifications, and songs currently being played on Apple Music.

2. USB-C port

Apple is rumored to provide all iPhone 15 variants with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. However, the base and Plus variants would only carry the USB 2.0 version of the port, and the faster USB-C version is only available to iPhone 15 Pro variants.

3. New zoom lens

Periscope zoom lens technology would be available to the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, significantly enhancing iPhone's zoom capabilities and allowing consumers to use 5x or 10x optical zoom. Current iPhone models are limited only to 3x zoom.

4. Wi-Fi 6E chip

iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, improving bandwidth and faster connectivity.

5. Titanium frame

Apple appears to veer away from its traditional stainless steel frames by introducing titanium frames to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

6. New buttons

The iPhone 15's Pro models are also rumored to have new buttons. Leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders showed iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max featuring a unified volume button.

Another possible new feature is that the mute switch may become a mute button.

However, iPhone 15's base and Plus variants are expected to have two physical volume buttons and a mute switch.

Google Pixel Fold

Google is looking to challenge Apple's lineup and Samsung's foldable smartphones by releasing Google Pixel Fold, according to international communications viewed by CNBC.

The tech giant plans to announce the new foldable device during its Google I/O annual developer conference on May 10.

1. Pocket-sized phone

According to the documents obtained by CNBC, Google is planning to pitch the Pixel Fold as a water-resistant and pocket-sized foldable smartphone. Its outside screen only measures 5.8 inches.

Pixel Fold is rumored to weigh 10 oz, slightly heavier than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4.

However, Pixel Fold will likely offer the same display size Samsung's foldable model has, with a 7.6-inch screen.

2. Glossy design

Android Police reported that Google's upcoming foldable phone would have a glossy glass back panel, a shiny camera bar, and a hole punch camera on the center of its front display.

3. Samsung screen

Despite aiming to compete with Samsung's foldable phones, Google is allegedly sourcing its Pixel Fold panel from Samsung. The upcoming foldable phone might use Samsung Display's M13 material.

For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 only have M12 technology.

4. "Most durable hinge"

Google plans to pitch its Pixel Fold as the foldable device with the "most durable hinge," as leaked images showed it would use a teardrop hinge on the model.

The alleged hinge is similar to the technology used by Oppo on its Find N series, but it would provide users with a completely flat device when folded.

5. Android 13

Pixel Fold is expected to carry Android 13, Google's latest operating software. The latest Android OS would feature more color options, system UI improvements, a new search experience and a redesigned media player.