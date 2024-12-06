Iran's launch of the Simorgh rocket, capable of carrying heavier payloads, raises concerns about its dual-use ability as a ballistic missile.

The launch underscores Iran's growing military ambitions, led by Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and its potential to escalate conflicts indirectly with its new capabilities, reported the Associated Press.

In the launch, the Simorgh carried two research systems that can change the orbit of a spacecraft, which would allow Iran a capability it has sought, i.e., the ability to geo-synchronize the orbits of its satellites, said the outlet. It also carried the Fakhr-1 satellite for the military, an odd move for a civilian program.

The Simorgh's technology could shorten the timeline for developing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which can be used to carry nuclear weapons, said the Associated Press.

The successful launch came from a space program that the West heavily scrutinized.

The scrutiny stems from Iran's nuclear program, which is capable of enriching uranium near weapons-grade levels, reported the Arms Control Association.

This move is a defiance of the multi-country Iran nuclear deal (formally referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and the Iran Deal, which was drafted by President Barack Obama's administration and says Iran must reduce its stockpile of uranium by 98%.

While Iran insists its space program is peaceful and for civilian purposes, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, as of August, the country has enriched 363.1 pounds of uranium, up to 60%.

The United Nations sanctions placed on Iran due to its ballistic missile program ended in October 2023.

The successful launch comes amid Iran's tensions with Israel, driven by Iran's support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah in their conflicts with Israel.