KEY POINTS $JASMY climbed above $0.0425 at one point Tuesday night amid a 30-day rally with 130% in gains

The token is still far from its $4.79 all-time high in 2021 but may move higher amid renewed interest

The Jasmy platform has faced adoption hurdles that made it lose its spark in the past three years

JasmyCoin (JASMY), the native crypto of the Jasmy blockchain platform that pioneered data security in the evolving Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, has been surging over the past few weeks, and holders of the digital coin can't be happier.

Data from late Tuesday night showed that JASMY spiked above $0.0425 at one point before settling just below $0.040. The token remains up by nearly 26% amid a 30-day rally that logged over 130% in gains.

As with many other altcoins, JASMY remains volatile, but it hasn't stopped long-time holders from sharing the development on social media.

A Rugged Road for $JASMY

The Tokyo-based Jasmy platform is known for pioneering data security for IoT users. There was much excitement around the blockchain and its token, allowing the digital asset to surge as high as $4.79 early in 2021.

After weeks of playing between $4 and $2, the coin plunged and since then, struggled to climb back. Crypto users went on to hold other tokens and new projects took the spotlight.

For long-time holder Adrian Grey, the journey to $0.040 hasn't been easy. "People think HODLING #Jasmy for 3 years was easy but just a few warriors know the FUD that we had to endure all this time!" he wrote on X.

Another JASMY holder agreed, saying it was a rough three years. "But we are still here, stronger and more convinced than ever about Jasmy's potential," the user wrote.

One holder said not giving up on the token "is what it takes to create wealth," explaining how he slowly invested in the digital currency and is "in the green" for a couple of days now.

$JASMY's Challenges Through the Years

JASMY has been painted as Japan's Bitcoin. Like the world's largest digital currency by market cap, JASMY has a supply cap, but unlike BTC, JASMY has a max supply of 50 billion.

Like Bitcoin, JASMY wants to give control back to the people, and in its case, it aims to provide consumers with control over their own data without the compromise on privacy and security.

One of the major hurdles in the token's growth is adoption – as is the case with many good digital coins who just can't have as many people wanting to explore their utility.

There was also much FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt), especially in 2022, when JASMY's chart looked like it had no way but down.

What's Next for $JASMY?

By 2024, interest in the Jasmy platform and its utility token revived amid new listings, including on CoinW and most recently, on leading South Korean crypto exchange Upbit.

The path for altcoins can never be completely butterflies and rainbows, especially for those that struggled early on with adoption. On the other hand, it appears JASMY's revival is just the beginning.

On Gate.io, it was the fifth top daily gainer on Tuesday. Notably, it has also partnered with Japanese electronics leader Panasonic "to develop a platform that fuses information produced by individuals and information generated by things to enable highly secure processing."

With renewed interest on JASMY and its potential, it could be poised for better days if it can retain the momentum during the altcoin season.