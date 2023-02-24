Jean Smart has disclosed that she is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure.

The 71-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram page Thursday to mark American Heart Month.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health," Smart wrote. "So it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure."

She continued, "I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor. I'm very glad I did!"

American Heart Association's official Instagram handle commented, "Thank you for sharing your story! Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Actress Nancy McKeon commented, "Sending you love♥️♥️!!" while Sarah Rafferty simply dropped red heart emojis.

Actress Melissa Peterman, actor Mark Indelicato, television writer Jen Statsky, actor Johnny Sibilly, television host Ross Mathews and British-American actress Frances Fisher also commented on the post.

An Instagram user wrote, "Thank you for sharing and raising the bar by your example. Happy for you it was successful and wishing you a smooth recovery," while another one added, "Thank you for being candid about health issues in recent posts. And that whole genius actress thing, too!"

Smart didn't share any further information about her procedure.

Deadline reported that the production of the HBO Max series "Hacks" was put on hold due to Smart's health condition. The actress started filming its third season in January. The filming is expected to restart next month.

"Hacks" is a comedy series created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Smart plays Deborah Vance in the show. It also stars Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson, Megan Stalter, Poppy Liu, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams.

The series was first dropped in May 2021 and the second season was released in May last year. The third season might get delayed due to Smart's health.