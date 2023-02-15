KEY POINTS Jenna Bush Hager recalled giving her now-husband Henry an ultimatum to get him to propose when they were dating

Jenna Bush Hager tried to get her husband Henry Hager to propose to her when they were dating using controversial tactics.

Bush Hager recalled a "humiliating" Valentine's Day moment between her and her husband that took place years before they got engaged during Tuesday's episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

She shared that when she was leaving Washington D.C., she gave Hager an ultimatum to either propose to her or else she would move to Latin America.

"I kind of — in a dramatic fashion you may or may not recognize — said, 'If you don't want me to leave for Latin America, we need to get engaged,'" Bush Hager said, admitting that it was a "manipulative ultimatum."

However, she said Hager told her he wasn't ready to propose at the time.

But she thought he'd changed his mind when they went out on a date around Valentine's Day to a fancy restaurant called Asia Nora.

"They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal and tied around one was the fortune, which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, 'Go and when you come back, I'll be here.' But all it said was, 'Don't go.' With champagne," she said. "And Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, 'Yes! I will marry you!' And his face dropped. He could have cried."

According to Bush Hager, a couple at the restaurant who witnessed the incident told the Washington Post about it, leading the story to be printed.

The TV personality said the publication reported that "Jenna thought she was getting engaged but turns out, no, she wasn't."

"Restaurant eaters heard her say, 'I nearly (beeped) my pants' — it said the word 'soiled,'" she recalled of the article.

Her husband got a copy of the article and framed it as a Valentine's Day gift "so that we could always remember the humiliation that comes with love," she said, before adding, "Isn't that hilarious?"

The proposal didn't actually happen until years later. Bush Hager remembered how her late grandmother Barbara would tell her mom, "I don't think he's gonna do it. He's gonna back out. There's no way it's happening."

Hager eventually proposed to her in August 2007, and they tied the knot a year later.

Bush Hager previously shared that her dad, former President George W. Bush, encouraged them to elope because planning a big wedding is painful, Today reported.

In another episode, Bush Hager admitted that if it were up to her, she would have married the love of her life earlier. She said she proposed to him after three months of dating, but he turned her down.

"He smiled and was like, 'I'm crazy about you, but you're young,'" Bush Hager said of her husband's response at the time, Oprah Daily reported.