Jessie J is excited about the arrival of her baby and won't let anyone dampen her joy.

To celebrate her pregnancy, the "Domino" singer shared on Instagram Thursday a series of photos of herself naked in a bathtub, showing off her baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote, "I just want to remember this feeling forever."

However, some trolls called her snaps "inappropriate" under her post.

Jessie immediately clapped back at her critics, writing, "And anyone who has commented 'inappropriate' on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented," E! News reported.

Many fans showed their support for the pregnant singer and defended her pictures in the comments section of her post.

"There's nothing inappropriate about showing off what your body is doing naturally. It's a miracle. Sending you lots of love and hugs. Enjoy every minute of it. Time really flies by," one person commented.

Another added, "Why would it be wrong? If you are not interested, turn the page. You live your happiness, which you show us. Everyone should be happy that you are giving us a glimpse into the intimate moments of expecting a baby."

"Only perves say it's inappropriate! I miss being pregnant with my first son. It was a surreal, amazing feeling. I still can feel my two pregnancies. Cherish every moment, and take as many photos as you like, and how you like. You look beautiful. Good luck," a third commenter wrote.

The "Price Tag" performer's post comes more than one year after she suffered a pregnancy loss.

Jessie detailed the painful experience in an emotional post on Instagram in November 2021, writing: "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's OK. It doesn't mean that you've failed."

"Yesterday morning, I was laughing with a friend, saying, 'Seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" she wrote.

However, later in the day, Jessie was "dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down" after she was told that "there was no longer a heartbeat" following her third scan.

Following the pregnancy loss, Jessie said she felt like she had "no control of my emotions." Nevertheless, she still decided to go through with her performance "not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

She said she understood that people might disagree with her still wanting to perform, but she insisted that singing has always been a source of "self-love therapy" for her.

Over a year later, Jessie announced that she is expecting again in January. She shared photos and videos of her documenting her pregnancy and highlighting her growing baby bump.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote. "Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked."