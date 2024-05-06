The rift between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) may come to a head this week once the conservative firebrand pushes to force a vote for the ouster of the GOP leadership.

In March, Green filed a motion to vacate against Johnson. This week, she vowed to force a vote on the resolution she filed. Greene has been openly criticizing the legislative decisions of the GOP leader at almost every instance.

Despite all the efforts that Greene put into the ouster of Johnson, there is no guarantee that it will succeed once voted upon. There is a large number of conservative Republicans who do not plan to support her motion, but were in fact opposed to it.

According to The Hill, there were only two representatives who were supporting Greene's motion. In addition, the top three Democrats in the House will also be voting to table the said plan.

On Friday, Greene wrote on X that "Mike Johnson must resign or be removed." Her statement simply signifies that there is no stopping her until she gets to put her motion to a vote this week.

CNN reported that there is no exact figure when it comes to the number of Republicans who will support Greene's motion. Obviously, if there would be more Republicans who will vote against Johnson, it could prove a blow to his standing within the GOP conference. In the event that the vote would fail, the division among House Republicans would only escalate further.

Reports revealed that Greene is not the only one who got highly critical of Johnson's speakership. Perhaps, what further fueled the anger of a number of hardline conservatives was when Johnson worked on helping pass a foreign aid package that was with assistance for Ukraine in April.

While he may have been confronted with a force from within the GOP itself, Johnson has stood his ground, defended his leadership, and categorically stated that he will not resign. He also warned that putting forth to a vote the motion to vacate and to oust him from the speakership might only lead to chaos in the House.

"This motion is wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country," said the speaker in a statement.