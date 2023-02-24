JoJo is ecstatic about her new role in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and called it a "dream come true."

The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram page on Thursday and gushed about her new project which she described as a "feast for the senses."

"When I first saw this musical, I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song," she wrote. "This show is a full-on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams. I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company!!!! You guys blow me away!!!"

"Thank you to the amazing producers and directorial staff for believing in me like you do. Performing on Broadway and living in NYC?! This is all a dream come true. I know this show means so much to so many and I promise to put all I have into every single night as Satine," she added.

Celebrity friends and supporters of the singer took to the comments section and congratulated her on her Broadway debut.

Ella Mai wrote, "This is amazing jo! congrats. i gotta come see you!." Nicole Scherzinger said, "Baaaaaabe dyyyying and liiiiiivibg for this ahhhhhhhhhhh I'm so happy for you! I'm gonna be front row!"

"Hamilton" actress Jasmine Cephas Jones also sent warm wishes to JoJo and said, "OH MY GOD!!! It's happening!!! Your doing it!!!!!"

JoJo, also known as Joanna Noëlle Levesque, will take the stage as Satine for 14 weeks beginning April 11 until July 16. She will star with Tony nominee Derek Klena who will play the role of Christian.

Ashley Loren and Tony winner Aaron Tveit will take their final bow in Al Hirschfeld Theater as Satine and Christian, respectively, on April 9.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is set in 1900s France and follows the story of a charming young composer who goes to Paris and falls in love with a nightclub star named Satine.