KEY POINTS Park Jin-young or JY Park is the founder and CCO of JYP Entertainment

Bang Si-hyuk uploaded a clip featuring him and JY Park on his Instagram account

The two will reportedly talk about how they met by chance in 1997

JYP and Hybe Entertainment's founders will share their long-standing history on a South Korean variety show set to air in November.

According to tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," a South Korean variety show program on tvN starring Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, JYP Entertainment's founder and CCO (Chief Creative Officer) Park Jin-young and Hybe Entertainment's founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk filmed an episode of the popular tvN show together on Wednesday, per Ten Asia.

After filming the "You Quiz on the Block" episode with JY Park, Bang Si-hyuk uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip on his Instagram account.

In Bang Si-hyuk's Instagram post, he walked with JY Park on a beautiful mountain and nature backdrop.

He captioned his post, "With my brother and teacher @asianseoul_jyp for shooting @youquizontheblock.

The two leading K-Pop producers have a long-standing history, which is "reminiscent of a novel." In their joint appearance on the popular tvN talk show, they will talk about how they first met in 1997 by chance.

In addition, they will share some behind-the-scenes stories on the many hit songs they have produced.

Park Jin-young, more popularly known as JY Park, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, executive and reality television show judge.

He rose to fame as a singer after the release of his 1994 debut album, "Blue City," specifically its lead song, "Don't Leave Me."

In 1997, he founded JYP Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment companies in South Korea. JYP Entertainment is home to successful K-Pop artists such as Rain, Wonder Girls, 2PM, Miss A, GOT7, Day6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes and NMIXX.

Park's agency also developed the Mandopop group Boy Story and J-Pop group NiziU.

Bang Si-hyuk, known professionally as Hitman Bang, is a South Korean lyricist, composer, producer and record executive.

Hitman Bang is the mastermind behind the K-Pop group BTS. He founded BigHit Music (formerly BigHit Entertainment) and Hybe Corporation.

When JY Park founded his company in 1997, Bang joined him as a composer, arranger and producer. In 2005, he left JYP and founded BigHit Entertainment.

In a press conference for the show "Super Intern" in 2019, JY Park shared that way back, JYP Entertainment consisted of only three employees: himself, Bang Si-hyuk and an employee of the accounting team.

K-Pop artists included in Hitman Bang's production discography aside from BTS are Wonder Girls, Taegoon, 2AM, Lee Hyun, Homme, Lee Seung-gi, Teen Top, IZ, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), GFriend, ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM.