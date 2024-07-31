Kamala Harris will kick off her first presidential election rally with her newly chosen vice-presidential nominee on August 6, in Philadelphia, PA.

It will mark the start of a four-day tour through key battleground states, including Michigan and Arizona, according to a campaign announcement.

The choice of Philadelphia for the initial rally suggests that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is a leading contender for Harris's running mate, Reuters reported.

Pennsylvania, a crucial state that Democrats reclaimed in 2020, appears to be a focal point for Harris's campaign strategy.

Following the Philadelphia event, Harris and her vice-presidential nominee will visit six other locations, including western Wisconsin, Detroit, and Las Vegas.

The tour comes amid a Democratic National Committee (DNC) update that delegates will hold a virtual vote from August 1-5 to officially nominate Harris as the party's presidential candidate for the November 5 election.

Harris was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic ballot, as confirmed by the DNC.

The DNC aims to announce its presidential nominee by August 7, ahead of the convention scheduled for August 19-22 in Chicago.

Harris is expected to reveal her choice of running mate by Monday, in advance of the Tuesday rally.

The shortlist includes Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Governor Shapiro, who defeated his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race, is viewed as a strong candidate.

If selected, Shapiro would be the second Jewish nominee for vice president on a major ticket in U.S. history, following Joe Lieberman's 2000 run with Al Gore.

Typically, vice-presidential candidates are selected after the primary season, allowing months for thorough vetting.

However, Harris is working under a compressed timeline with an August 7 deadline set by the DNC, although the decision is likely to be announced sooner.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Jr., who managed the vice-presidential vetting process for Barack Obama in 2008, is overseeing the vetting for Harris's picks through his law firm, Covington & Burling.

Candidates have been informally showcasing their qualifications through public appearances and campaign events.

Governor Shapiro recently delivered a spirited endorsement of Harris in the Philadelphia suburbs, declaring, "She's not only ready, she's damned ready. And you know who else knows she's ready? Donald Trump knows she's ready."