The selection process for Kamala Harris' running mate for the upcoming U.S. presidential election has become more interesting after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have withdrawn themselves from consideration.

The withdrawal narrows the field of potential candidates for Harris, the Democratic frontrunner for the November election.

Harris is reportedly considering a list dominated by white, male candidates to balance her ticket and appeal to a broader range of voters, according to Reuters.

Governor Cooper announced his withdrawal on Monday, citing timing concerns for himself and North Carolina.

"I strongly support Vice President Harris' campaign for President," Cooper said.

"I know she's going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn't the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket.

"As I've said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we'll all work to make sure she wins."

On the same day, Governor Whitmer confirmed on 'CBS Mornings' that she is not participating in the vetting process for Harris' vice-presidential selection.

Whitmer said she would continue to serve as Michigan's governor until 2026.

"I have communicated with everyone, including the people of Michigan, that I'm going to stay as governor until the end of my term," she added.

Since Vice President Harris emerged as the Democratic frontrunner following President Joe Biden's decision to end his re-election campaign, the choice of her running mate has gained significant attention.

Over the weekend, Harris engaged in private discussions with several potential candidates, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, according to sources familiar with the conversations.

Other contenders under consideration include Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Many of these candidates have taken to national television to highlight their credentials and vision for the campaign.

Buttigieg, while viewed as a long shot by some allies, has expressed his interest in the role.

According to sources, Buttigieg had a private discussion with Harris about the vice-presidential opportunity and also held a call with donors from his 2020 presidential campaign, during which he expressed his desire for the job while respecting the selection process.