Kate Hudson is opening up about the lessons she learned from her "failed" relationships.

On the latest episode of the podcast "Table for Two" with Bruce Bozzi, the "How to Lose A Guy in 10 days" actress reflected on her split with ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

As much as the breakups were hard for her, Hudson also knew they were necessary.

"As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years – whether it be Chris or Matt – I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," Hudson said. "I knew that we'd all be happier."

She added, "It's a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or you choose to leave."

Hudson and Bellamy announced their split in December 2014. She shares an 11-year-old son, Bingham, with Bellamy.

She married Robinson at the age of 21 in 2000 and welcomed a son, Ryder, before their split in 2007. Hudson later said marrying Robinson at a very young "was not an impulsive" move.

"I went to New York and I met Chris, and [when] I came home, I was like, 'Oh, I'm marrying this guy,'" the 43-year-old actress said on "The World's First Podcast" last week. "I was just like, 'You know what? I'm going to dive right into this.'"

The "Almost Famous" star added, "I just jump in the deep end of everything I do. I just didn't think twice."

Aside from Ryder and Bingham, Hudson is also a mom to 4-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

While she has already moved on from her past relationships, the actress said she and Bellamy remain close friends.

"I'm so grateful for the family that I have, and the relationships that I have," Hudson shared. "I'm so close with my ex, Matt, Bing's dad. Like, I love him so much, and we're exactly where we were supposed to be, you know? I think he feels the same way about me."