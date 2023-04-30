KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated another marriage milestone.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 12th wedding anniversary Saturday by sharing a sweet photograph on their joint Instagram page. In the snap, they posed together while riding a bike with Prince William's arm around his wife's shoulder and Middleton's on his waist.

The future king and queen consort are smiling while looking at the camera. They accompanied the snap with a short caption that read, "12 years," with a red heart emoji.

Royal fans flooded the photo with a lot of supportive messages. It has also received over 1.4 million likes already. Many of their followers wished them the best and thanked them for their service.

"The two of you should be very proud of yourselves. You are a beautiful couple and amazing people with adorable children. I really admire your dignity and the way you carry yourselves. You're an example to us all. Happy anniversary and May you be blessed in all your endeavors. Keep on doing just what you've always been doing. Your character speaks volumes," one commented.

"A genuine love story. [red heart emoji] As I wished you 12 years ago, here's to a continued lifetime of happiness! [prayer emoji] Stay unbothered, happy and golden," another fan added.

"Beautiful photo! Happy Wedding Anniversary!!" a third user wrote. Another netizen shared, "Your wedding day was the only day in my life that my friends and I skipped school, so we could watch the ceremony and all the TV specials from the event; it was a wonderful wedding."

"Happy anniversary you two!!! What a match made in heaven!!" a different commenter said.

"Happy Anniversary to this power couple. Prince William looks so casually dapper and Princess Catherine looks so athletically sophisticated!" another supporter opined.

"You both have something which gives us stability in a country which, in my lifetime, disappoints. Thankfully, we have Your Royal Highness to give us stability. For your love, dedication and hard work, I admire and support you. Thank you!" another wrote, expressing gratitude to the royal couple.

According to People, the photo was captured by Matt Porteous last year when they were riding bikes in the Norfolk countryside. The snap was part of a series of photographs that the photographer captured of the royal family. Other images were shared last month on the U.K.'s Mother's Day and during Christmas 2022.

Prince William and Middleton tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Their anniversary came just a week before King Charles' coronation and a day after they visited Wales and met Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, their families and volunteers.

During the visit, a child told Prince William, "You're the King!" The heir apparent lovingly corrected the child with a laugh, telling him, "No, I'm not — not me! My father is. I'm a prince."