KEY POINTS Prince William will deliver his pledge of loyalty and allegiance to King Charles during the coronation

Prince William's Homage of Royal Blood was similar to what Prince Philip said to Queen Elizabeth in 1953

The Prince of Wales will also appear as the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal during the ceremony

Prince William has several roles for his father, King Charles' coronation, according to a report.

The Prince of Wales will have several significant appearances during the coronation service. He will kneel before His Majesty and place his hands between the hands of the King and deliver his pledge of loyalty and allegiance.

"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," Prince William will say the statement during the historic ceremony, People reported.

The remark, also called Homage of Royal Blood, is reportedly similar to the vow made by his late grandfather Prince Philip to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in 1953 when he vowed to be her "liege man of life and limb." The "words of fealty" and Prince William's role were confirmed in the liturgy of the coronation service released by the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace.

Kate Middleton's husband will also appear as the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal. He will assist Baroness Merron and the bishops in putting the robe on King Charles.

Additionally, there will be a Homage of the People where Archbishop, the Most Rev. and Right Honorable Justin Welby, will invite the people around the United Kingdom, including those watching and listening, to participate in the ceremony, a role which was traditionally done by hereditary dukes and earls of Westminster Abbey.

The Church of England said this would be a "new and significant moment in the tradition of the Coronation . . . As never before has the general public been offered such an opportunity to join with national figures in declaring their allegiance to the Sovereign."

The new vow says, "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God." It will be followed by a fanfare where the Archbishop leads the people in acclaiming, "God Save The King," with the response being, "God save King Charles, Long live King Charles, May he King live forever."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will attend the event sans his wife, Meghan Markle. He also has no official role and is not expected to participate in any other planned event in the three-day festivities, according to People.

Several sources said he would be in attendance to show his support for his father.

"At this point, it's become so personal," a friend told the outlet. "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.