KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Wales this week

The royal couple met with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and their families

Prince William sat next to a child, who mistakenly proclaimed him to be the monarch

Prince William was mistakenly called the king by a child during a recent visit to Wales in a funny moment that was caught on video.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, where the royal couple enjoyed pizza with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and their families.

While at the clubhouse, Prince William sat next to a young boy who eagerly proclaimed him to be the monarch.

"You're the King!" the boy exclaimed in a video from the visit shared on Instagram by the Royal Family Channel.

Prince William, who is first in line to the British throne, kindly corrected the child with a laugh.

"No, I'm not — not me! My father is," the royal said while pointing to himself and placing a hand on the boy's shoulder, referring to King Charles III.

"I'm a prince," he added.

The brief interaction garnered several responses on social media, with many praising the way Prince William responded to the child.

"William's response was perfect," one commented. Another joked about Prince William's role as future king, writing, "Not yet lol."

"Awww," a third person commented. "He seems like a very nice person."

One user joked that after Prince William's revelation, the boy may have thought, "Dang it. I thought I was sitting with the King!"

"That dear little boy looked delighted to meet Prince William," another user commented. "The royal family in the U.K. is more popular than ever, and it's lovely to see. The Prince and Princess of Wales making a difference in beautiful Wales. The mountain rescue team do an awesome job and save a lot of lives. The Prince and Princess of Wales are not coming empty-handed to the next engagement at the Dowlais Rugby Club (pizza). What a lovely warm welcome in Wales. The crowds are huge."

The Thursday visit was part of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's two-day visit to Wales, where the couple took part in some of the training activities of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. The members of the volunteer-run organization risk their lives to help walkers and climbers on the nearby mountain range who are in peril.

Both royals, who love sports and the outdoors, participated in rappelling, medical support exercises, and a search dog rescue demonstration, People reported.

Richard Doyle, a member of the mountain rescue team, told the outlet that Prince William and Middleton were "confident" rappellers.

"They did really well, they were really fantastic. And it was nice to show them what we do," Doyle added.

After the activities, the Prince of Wales, who is patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Middleton sat down with the volunteers to talk about their roles and experiences with rescues.

The future king and queen consort grabbed some pizzas at the Little Dragon Pizza Van before they headed to the Dowlais Rugby Club. They ordered pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken and goats' cheese pizzas and shared them with the rescue teams.

"The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children," Peter Morris, owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, who served the couple with colleague Shannon Stokes, told People. "Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal."

The food truck owner also shared that Prince William told him he'd heard of his business prior to the visit and praised the royal couple for supporting the mountain rescue team.

"It's fantastic that they're here supporting the mountain rescue team on their 60th birthday. Those people put their lives on the line and it's all in their spare time so it's great that they're getting recognition from the royals," Morris added.