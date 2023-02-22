KEY POINTS Khloe Kardashian faces a lawsuit for allegedly violating several California labor laws

Kardashian's former assistant alleged he was fired after returning from a leave of absence he took due to a knee injury

Kardashian's clothing business, Good American, is also allegedly facing a labor-related lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit after her ex-household assistant accused her of allegedly firing him after he suffered a knee injury.

Matthew Manhard, the 38-year-old Good American founder's former hired help, filed a lawsuit against her, claiming that working for Kardashian was a total nightmare, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The complaint said that Manhard worked for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum from January 2019 until November 2022 and that he was allegedly terminated from the job after returning from a leave of absence he took due to a knee injury.

The ex-assistant said that he sustained the injury in May last year and informed Kardashian that he needed to take time off work. But when he returned in November 2022, he was allegedly fired.

The former assistant also alleged that when he worked for the reality star, he had so many tasks that he often couldn't take his legally required breaks. He claimed that he often worked 12-hour days but that Kardashian allegedly skirted paying him overtime.

Manhard alleged that Kardashian broke several California labor laws. He is seeking damages, though the sum was not disclosed.

But the reality star has denied the allegations. A representative for Kardashian said in a statement obtained by TMZ, "It's unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role."

"Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit," her legal spokesperson added.

The lawsuit came days after the reality star's clothing business, Good American, was sued by a model, who alleged that she was not paid her salary of $3,500 on time for her one day's worth of work for the company in November 2021, The Blast reported, citing court documents.

International Business Times could not independently verify this information. But according to the outlet, the lawsuit was filed by Jourdan Whitehead, a "professional actor who earns a living by working as an actor in the production or broadcasting of motion pictures," in Los Angeles County last week.

The complaint said Whitehead worked for Good American in Calabasas, California, on Nov. 17, 2021. The model said that she "performed modeling services pursuant to and under the direction and complete control" of the company, including its personnel and agents.

Whitehead only worked for the company for one day and alleged that according to the initial documents, she was "entitled" to be paid for her services by Dec. 10, 2021. However, she alleged that she received the payment only three months later.

She now claimed that Good American's "failure to timely pay [her] her wages was willful in that [Good American] was required to make timely payment, were able to do so, but chose not to do so." Due to this, she claimed that she is entitled to receive a late payment penalty in accordance with California Labor Code 203.

"Labor Code section 203 provides that upon an employer's failure to make timely payment of wages, the employee's wages shall continue as a penalty until paid or for a period of up to 30 days from the time the wages came due, whichever period is due," according to the court documents.

Whitehead is seeking an award of penalties amounting to $105,000, which is her "daily rate multiplied by 30 days." She also requested that the company cover her attorney's fees and other relevant legal costs.