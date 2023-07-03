KEY POINTS Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reportedly split after 27 years of marriage

The celebrity couple reportedly still live together under one roof following their split

Richards and Umansky are reportedly amicable while they figure out their next steps

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have called it quits.

Sources told People and Us Weekly that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars have decided to part ways after being married for 27 years. The former couple reportedly still live together following their separation.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," an anonymous source told People.

An unnamed insider told the same thing to Us Weekly. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while but are still currently living together," the tipster said, noting that the estranged spouses "are amicable while they figure out the next steps."

The 54-year-old Bravo personality met 53-year-old Umansky at a nightclub in 1994. At the time, she was divorced from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares a daughter, Farrah Brittany, 34.

They got engaged later that year and married in January 1996. They share three daughters — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

The family was introduced to the public in 2010 when "RHOBH" premiered on Bravo. Richards became a mainstay on the reality show in the last 12 seasons.

Umansky previously spoke about the family's relationship. He insisted that what people saw on the show was how they were off-cam.

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real, and we know each other, and we're real," Umansky told People in March 2013. "We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

Richards and Umansky's split came after he shut down rumors that their marriage was on the rocks. Richards sparked split rumors after she was photographed sans her wedding ring. However, Umansky was quick to shut down the divorce rumors.

"We're not getting divorced," Umansky said on an early April episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, "Two Ts In a Pod." "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on 'The Housewives,' and so now it's a storyline."