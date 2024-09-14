Latino representation in the media has become a hot topic over the last few years. Advocates point to the fact that nearly 20% of the U.S. population identifies with that demographic. But a new study by The Latino Donor Collaborative just provided another staggering reason in favor of representation: the entertainment industry could generate an additional $12 billion to $18 billion annually with proper Latin representation in TV and film.

The report, according to its authors, "serves as a wake-up call for decision-makers to embrace the full economic potential of authentic Latino representation in media."

The study, titled Latinos In Media, highlights several findings that support the claim that Latino representation is a viable financial channel worth exploring further. For example, films featuring Latin individuals in key positions from 2013 to 2022 outperformed those without by 58% at the global box office.

What's more, Latin people account for 24% of movie ticket sales, with notable cases like blockbusters Inside Out 2 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where they comprised 40% and 41% of the audience, respectively.

Yet, despite their strong presence as consumers, the representation of Latinos in films and behind-the-scenes roles is significantly lacking. In film, Latin representation in front of the camera stands at 8%, with only 2% in lead roles, 1% in co-lead roles, and 5% in ensemble cast roles. Behind the camera, Latin directors and screenwriters represent 8% and 4%, respectively.

Streaming films show even lower representation, with Latin talent making up 6%, the least among all groups analyzed, including Black and Asian actors. There are notable outliers, such as Prime Video, which has 30% of its main casts of Latin descent. Another positive? There have been increases in Latin directors for streaming films, rising to 10% from 5.6% last year, and Latin screenwriters improving to 8% from 6.9%.

In TV shows, both scripted and unscripted, Latin actors constitute 9.8% of the main cast in lead, co-lead, and ensemble roles. In fact, of the 198 scripted shows analyzed, only 11 had a Latin actor in a lead role. Broadcast TV shows reveal further disparities, with Latin people making up 13% of the main cast with streaming platforms faring even worse, with Latin actors comprising 10% of main cast roles and 7% of lead roles.

When it comes to non-scripted television, Latin people hold 5% of host/presenter/narrator roles, 5% of participant/contributor roles, and 6% of judge/expert roles.

Overall, according to the study, achieving market parity would require tripling the number of Latin leads in scripted shows and significantly increasing their presence behind the camera and in executive positions.

The report also notes a trend among young Latin people, who make up 25% of the youth population, shifting from traditional media to social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok for authentic representation. This demographic is actively choosing not to support companies that do not emphasize their community, with 63% feeling unrepresented by the current media landscape.