Micah Fagan has recently announced the launch of Doctor Math Medic, a brand-new initiative designed to fill a clear void within the education system. But this is not just a company. For Fagan, it's a movement to shift mindsets. "If we are going to make a real difference, we have to start at the top," he explained. "It's not enough to reach one classroom at a time. I want to work with educators, decision makers, and school systems so the change ripples down to every child."

The inspiration came from a problem almost everyone can relate to. Whether you were once a student wrestling with algebra or you now have children asking the same question, the words sound familiar: "What's the point? When am I ever going to use this?" Fagan has heard it countless times over his 11 years in education. Instead of brushing it aside, he leaned into it, making it the foundation for his mission.

"I used to promise my students," Fagan recalled. "If you can name a career that doesn't involve math in some way, I'll give you $100." More than a decade later, he still has the same crisp bill. From writing speed to video game metrics, from driving to budgeting, math quietly permeates every aspect of daily life. "The better you recognize it, the more effectively you can use it," he said.

Doctor Math Medic is Fagan's response to that challenge. His vision is not about teaching formulas by rote, but about making math relevant and alive. "Too often, students are taught strictly through algorithms," he said. "But once they see math's real-world impact, whether in sports, social media, or business, they shift from asking 'when will I use this?' to 'what can I build with this?' That's when growth happens."

To accomplish this, Fagan is combining direct engagement with educators and administrators with creative tools for students. His professional services will include keynote speaking, professional development workshops, and tailored programs for struggling school districts. By focusing on leadership, he hopes to equip schools with the strategies they need to strengthen their math programs long-term.

But the initiative doesn't stop there. Alongside Doctor Math Medic, Fagan is building a book series designed to make math accessible and even entertaining. "I want kids to see themselves in these stories," Fagan said. "When math becomes relatable, it becomes fun. And when it's fun, it opens doors."

Fagan's perspective comes not only from his teaching background but also from his own winding journey. Once an engineering student, he shifted paths after realizing his greater gift was in connecting with people. He became a substitute teacher, later a teacher's assistant, and eventually a decorated math educator. In 2019, he was named Teacher Assistant of the Year for a school in one of the largest districts in the U.S. He went on to earn a master's in teaching and is now completing his doctorate in curriculum and instruction. Along the way, he has coached athletes for over 15 years, applying math to sports strategy in ways that resonate with his players.

While Doctor Math Medic is only months old, the vision is bold. In the next decade, Fagan hopes to scale the initiative globally, building a team that can reach school districts around the world. "Ultimately, I want to change perspectives at the very fibers of society," he said. "This is not about me. It's about leaving a legacy for my children and making sure future generations see education as the tool it truly is."

It's ambitious, but movements always start with one individual willing to take the first step. As Fagan puts it, "If I can help students and educators connect the dots between math and life, then I'm not just teaching a subject, I'm helping to change lives."

And perhaps that's why Doctor Math Medic resonates so strongly. It's not a program or a curriculum. It's a mission, one that asks all, from parents to policymakers, to rethink how one sees mathematics and to join in shaping a society where learning is not just required, but desired.