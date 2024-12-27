China has showcased the country's advancements in aerospace innovation by unveiling its latest combat aircraft. The new warplanes were revealed through a flood of social media photos and videos on Dec. 26 and showed the aircraft in flight.

The surprise move was a testament to China's growing capabilities in stealth technology and aerospace design.

The key features of the recently unveiled aircraft include its huge, three-engine design, distinctive diamond-style wing, and lack of vertical tails. Yaw control appears to be managed by Northrop Grumman B-2-style split rudders. reported Aviation Week.

Here are some noteworthy aspects of the combat aircraft:

Stealthy Design and Advanced Features:

The engines of the new Chinese combat aircraft are fed by a variety of inlets, giving it a complicated design. There are two ventral inlets and one dorsal inlet, which has a stealth-enhancing diverterless supersonic inlet. Interestingly, the stealth-enhancing architecture is not present in the ventral inlets.

Advanced Capabilities and Heavy Fighter-Bomber Characteristics:

There is probably an internal weapons bay in the large ventral fuselage section of the aircraft, which would provide a considerable payload capacity. Additionally, the main landing gear has two wheels apiece, which is a feature that large fighter-bombers like the Sukhoi Su-34 frequently have. The aircraft's design implies that it is intended for long-distance flights and hefty payloads.

Just hours after a revolutionary diamond-shaped, tailless, heavy tactical combat aircraft was shown, images and videos of a new, unsighted Chinese combat aircraft started making the rounds on social media.

Twz reported, citing unverified sources that the two recently unveiled Chinese combat aircraft designs are jointly created by two rival manufacturers. The larger, diamond-shaped aircraft is allegedly the work of the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) whilst the second, smaller design is attributed to the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC).

While CAC is known for producing fleets of J-10 multirole medium fighters and the J-20 heavy stealth fighter, SAC is best recognized for creating the Flanker multirole fighter family and the J-35 stealth fighter.

China has been developing the H-20 long-range stealth bomber and the medium-range JH-XX fighter-bomber, according to the annual China Military Power Report published by the U.S. Defense Department.