KEY POINTS The Michigan-based company issued its initial recall on April 5

The recall now affects "all" date codes

The FSIS has issued an alert on salad products containing lettuce

Revolution Farms has recalled more lettuce and salad products over the potential risk for Listeria. Health authorities have also issued a public health alert on related products.

The Michigan-based company issued its initial recall on April 5. It was issued after a pack of "Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz Retail" turned out to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes during a random testing by Michigan authorities, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The bacterium causes the "serious infection" called listeriosis. The pack had the Best By date of April 2.

The recall affected several products sold to retailers and food distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Now, the company has voluntarily expanded its recall to include "all products sold under the Revolution Farms brand," affecting "all date codes." This comes after the product was "epidemiologically linked" to a multi-state Listeriosis outbreak.

Listeriosis can be serious or even fatal in some groups. Each year, it's estimated that 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis, and about 260 die.

"The investigation is ongoing," the FDA said. "If you think you may have become ill from something you ate, seek immediate medical attention."

The affected products include Revolution Farms' Mini Romaine (whole head), Michigan Spring Mix, Zesty Southwest (salad kit) and Buttery Bibb (14 whole heads). The full list of affected products — along with the UPC codes, details of retailers and food service distributors and the type of packaging — is available on the FDA website.

They were sold in the same six states.

"Revolution Farms, LLC is cooperating with the U. S. Food and Drug Administration and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on this ongoing investigation," the agency noted.

People with questions can contact Revolution Farms at (616) 965-6802.

Revolution Farms, LLC Announces Expanded Recall of Lettuce Due to Possible Health Risk https://t.co/oFTlwTwJyX pic.twitter.com/zUvuSTM3ly — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) April 7, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) also issued a public health alert on certain ready-to-eat salads that contain the recalled lettuce.

It affects various fresh salad products with chicken and ham — Fruit Ridge Farms White Chicken Caesar Salad, Fruit Ridge Farms Chef Salad with Ham, BELL'S BISTRO White Chicken Caesar Salad, and BELL'S BISTRO Chef Salad with Ham.

They had sell by dates ranging from "03/10/23 through 04/14/23" and had "EST. 17050" or "P-17050" printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in several states, namely Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Photos of the products' labels are available on USDA's website.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse impacts from eating the product, the FSIS confirmed.

"FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed," the agency noted. "Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider."