Hallmark Channel's "Loveuary" 2023 slate is already coming to a close on the network, with the final new romantic debut of the event, "Made for Each Other." The film, which airs Saturday, stars Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen and Aaron O'Connell.

The film will be a treat for Hallmark fans, as it features a cast that isn't all strangers to Hallmark, but not some of their biggest names. In fact, O'Connell, who has also started at Wyatt Cryer on "The Haves and Have Nots," might be the biggest star fans recognize from past films, though it has been a few years since he starred in a new one. His past titles included "With Love, Christmas," "My Christmas Love" and "The 12 Gifts of Christmas."

Cohen, best known for his role as Griffin Munro on "General Hospital," might also be familiar to fans from his starring turn in the 2019 film "Holiday Date." Turshen, though, will be entirely new for Hallmark, with her most notable credits being on the TV shows "Red Oaks," "The Bold Type" and "Partner Track."

Lindsay Nance ("Francesca Quinn, PI") and Ileana Douglas ("Just One Kiss") also star.

So what can fans expect from the final new premiere in February? Let's find out.

"Rachel (Turshen), a sculptor, has always been a perfectionist—when it comes to her art and finding a partner. Her family keeps trying to set her up, but Rachel can always find flaws—she wants the [perfect relationship," a synopsis of the film reads. "David (Cohen) is also unlucky in love. He left a lucrative career as a lawyer to pursue his passion for standup comedy, and love hasn't been knocking on his door."

Things take a turn when Rachel finds her magic man in the most unexpected of ways.

"Rachel's neighbor and friend Doris (Douglas) tells Rachel about the legend of the Jewish Golem—and what was unintentionally mindless fun ends up magically bringing to life the life-sized sculpture of a man Rachel has been working on," the synopsis continues. "Clay (O'Connell) is sweet, romantic and everything Rachel thinks she wants in a partner."

However, Rachel finds herself torn when she then meets David and discovers more about both herself and romance, and she needs to decide where her heart actually lies.

"Rachel brings Clay to her sister Ruth's (Nance) wedding, where she meets David—and sparks fly. David is disappointed to discover Rachel is dating such a perfect guy like Clay but ends up becoming friends with both Clay and Rachel," the synopsis says. "With David's encouragement, Rachel submits her artwork to a contest and wins. With the upcoming art show, Rachel now realized she has feelings for both Clay and David, leaving Rachel to decide if perfection really is all it's cracked up to be."

"Made for Each Other" premieres Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on Hallmark Channel.