In Southeast Florida's equestrian competitions, success often comes at the expense of serenity. Riders and owners spend their winters surrounded by glamor and spectacle, where barns with chandeliers can sometimes overshadow the animals themselves.

But Heather Whiles, founder of Farmore Farm, has set out to create something very different. Just minutes from Wellington's premier showgrounds, Farmore Farm is less about appearances and more about essence: a calm, minimalist sanctuary where both horses and riders can exhale, recharge, and feel at home.

"We built Farmore Farm to be a place where, no matter how you or your horse perform in the ring, you can return to a positive, welcoming environment," says Whiles, who not only owns the property but also lives on-site, ensuring that every client feels looked after.

The five-acre property features 18 stalls spread across three barns, a 200'x100' GGT all-weather riding arena with expert drainage, thirteen paddocks, and a round pen, with trails surrounding the farm. Every barn is equipped with fly spray systems, stall fans, and a thoughtful design for airflow. Instead of flashy fixtures, Whiles invested in footing quality and turnout safety, choices rooted in practicality and horse health.

Amenities such as air-conditioned tack rooms and feed rooms, wash stalls, refrigerators for supplements, and on-site laundry make the farm comfortable for riders and staff alike. Seasonal rentals are flexible, with entire farm leases available, and housing options for grooms and trainers who travel with the horses.

For Whiles, the philosophy is simple: horses are partners. That ethos extends to how she curates the environment at Farmore Farm. Stress, she believes, should never follow a rider or horse home from competition. She says, "At Farmore, I've tried to recreate aspects of their natural environment, with lots of light, space, and quiet, so they can rest and reset."

The same care is extended to people. Whether a rider arrives with a string of elite competition horses or a single horse and limited means, Whiles wants them to feel equal. "I'd like people to remember their season here as one of joy and camaraderie, not just results," she says.

Whiles' approach is deeply personal. Clients don't just rent a barn; they rent a home base. "I'm more of a relationship person than a transaction person. I'd rather build trust and know that someone will return next year. That way, they know where they're going, and I know who's coming," she shares.

By only renting to one trainer or owner group at a time, Whiles ensures focus, harmony, and a sense of ownership over the farm while clients are in residence. "I want people to feel like it's their farm while they're here," she adds.

Whiles speaks passionately about the transformative power of horses for everyone and anyone open to the experience. "Horses humble you," she says. "They push you to trust yourself, to control frustration, and to be the best human version of yourself. Even the most successful people I've seen turn into little kids when they're around horses."

It's this grounding philosophy that makes Farmore Farm stand out in an industry often dominated by materialism. Here, the focus is firmly on connection: between horse and rider, between rider and experience, and between people who share a love of the sport.

Farmore Farm is ideally situated for the Southeast Florida show season. But what it offers is more than convenience. It offers a reset button. Whiles concludes, "Yes, competition can be overwhelming, for riders, owners, and horses alike. That is why I wanted Farmore to be a place where you can leave that energy behind the moment you drive off the showgrounds. A place where you can breathe, feel happy, and make memories that last far beyond a ribbon."