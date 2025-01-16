A Georgia republican was hurled to the floor and arrested while trying to crash a state speech he had been previously banned from attending.

In video shared to X, state Sen. Colton Moore is pushed to the ground outside a chamber of the Georgia Capitol building. As the senator gets up, a police officer tells him, "This has gone too far."

We are working to ensure his expedient release.… pic.twitter.com/hRA2gM54FD — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) January 16, 2025

"It has gone too far. I have an obligation to be in that room. I represent 200,000 people in northwest Georgia who duly elected me to be here today," Moore tells the officers who had placed a hand on his arm.

Moore's team confirmed in a post that the senator had been arrested and was being held in an Atlanta jail. His team said they were "working to ensure his expedient release."

The senator had been told he was not allowed to attend the annual State of the State address after he was banned from House chambers, as reported by WSB-TV.

Moore previously called former House Speaker David Ralston "corrupt" during a resolution to name a building after him at the University of North Georgia, according to a 2024 article by the Associated Press. Family members of Ralston, who died in 2022, had been in attendance.

The senator also previously tried to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis impeached after she indicted Donald Trump in a 2020 election interference case.

I will ALWAYS speak the truth and represent the people of Northwest Georgia as their trusted… pic.twitter.com/zl9R4H1EmY — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) January 15, 2025

Prior to his arrest, Moore tweeted that he would "NEVER back down" after Speaker Jon Burns said he would be blocked from attending the address.

Originally published by Latin Times.