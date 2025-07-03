On-again, off-again Donald Trump supporter Joe Rogan criticized the current administration's mass deportation raids during Tuesday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," labeling them "insane."

In a conversation with Jordanian-American entrepreneur Amjad Masad, Rogan discussed the Trump administration's response to the conflict in Gaza, which Masad described as "disappointing."

Masad added that he now feels more free to speak openly about the issue, crediting Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, now X, for shifting the tech industry's willingness to engage in political discourse.

Rogan then asked Masad to imagine what would have happened if former Vice President Kamala Harris had won the presidency in 2024, prompting Masad to ask Rogan what he thinks about the Trump administration regarding "what's happening now."

"It's insane," Rogan said in the episode, referring to the Trump administration targeting migrant workers. "Not cartel members. Not gang members. Not drug dealers. Just construction workers, showing up in construction sites, raiding them."

"Or Palestinian students on college campuses," Masad added, referencing Rümeysa Öztürk, a Tufts student who was detained after she wrote an op-ed criticizing Israel.

With the passage of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on Thursday, deportation efforts are expected to ramp up once again. The legislation allocates an additional $150 billion to ICE and border enforcement, which exceeds the entire military budgets of most countries, including Italy, Brazil and Switzerland, Newsweek reported.

Originally published on Latin Times