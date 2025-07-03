President Donald Trump is reportedly privately boasting that he helped tip off the New York Times about Elon Musk's alleged drug use, according to journalist Michael Wolff, who says the president is now claiming credit for the report.

The feud between former allies Trump and Musk has escalated in recent weeks as Musk publicly criticized Trump's massive spending package, calling it "utterly insane" and threatening to fund primary challengers to any Republican who backs it. That criticism has reportedly struck a nerve.

In a recent podcast interview with The Daily Beast, Wolff said Trump has been calling allies to vent about Musk, accusing the billionaire of excessive drug use and suggesting he was behind the May New York Times exposé detailing Musk's alleged use of ketamine, Adderall, ecstasy and mushrooms.

"He's like, calling people to say, 'do you think Elon is crazy?'" Wolff recounted. "He takes drugs all the time. You know that, don't you? ... Actually, we dropped a dime to The New York Times."

While Wolff clarified that he had no proof Trump or his team was the actual source, he emphasized that Trump is now allegedly openly "claiming credit."

Musk has denied taking drugs, and the Times said its reporting was based on interviews with over a dozen people close to Musk, as well as private messages it had reviewed. Still, the accusation has added fuel to an already bitter rift between the former allies.

Earlier this week, Trump publicly lashed out at Musk, threatening to cut off his government subsidies and telling supporters Musk might have to "head back home to South Africa." Meanwhile, Musk has floated the idea of launching a new "America Party" if Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" makes it through Congress.

