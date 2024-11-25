Several staunch supporters of Donald Trump turned to social media to celebrate after special counsel Jack Smith filed court papers Monday to dismiss the federal indictment that connected the president-elect to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The papers filed Monday recommended dropping the four felony counts accusing Trump of ties to the insurrection that attempted to get the 2020 election results reversed, as reported by NBC News.

"MAJOR VICTORY for President Trump and JUSTICE!" Rep. Margorie Taylor Green wrote in a post to X following the news. "These fake (and illegal) charges were used to persecute President Trump for being the biggest threat to the Democrat regime. Political prosecution should never happen in America!!"

Greene has continuously insisted that the counts against Trump should be dropped. The Georgia representative has also referred to Smith as "a lousy attorney" and "a weak little b**** for the Democrats" in previous tweets.

"The prosecutions against Trump reeked of lawfare when they brought the charges. The fact they're now dropping charges & avoiding sentencing simply confirms that it was really just politics all along. Pretty disgusting. Time to turn the page on this ugly chapter of history," Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted Monday afternoon.

Trump previously picked Ramaswamy to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The department hopes to decrease waste in federal spending.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton referred to the federal indictment as "weaponization."

"The Jack Smith cases will be remembered as a dark chapter of weaponization. They never should have been brought. Our elections are decided by voters--not by fanatical, deranged liberal lawyers like Jack Smith," Cotton wrote in post to X.

Cotton previously accused Smith on several occasions of trying to rush the case so that Trump could be prevented from running in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump was indicted in the case in August 2023, however the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity granted him victory in July. That was until Trump was indicted again on the same charges by a new grand jury in August.

After Trump won the election, Smith was reported to be taking the steps to end the federal cases against the president-elect earlier this month, as reported by CNN.

