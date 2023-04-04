KEY POINTS Maralee Nichols shared beach photos with her son Theo Sunday

Nichols wrote in the caption that "simple things" are the "most extraordinary"

Nichols' post came on the same weekend Khloe Kardashian threw an extravagant party for her daughter True

Maralee Nichols had some fans wondering whether she threw shade at Khloe Kardashian over the reality star's extravagant birthday bash for her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True.

Nichols took to Instagram Sunday to share a series of photos and a video of Theo, her 1-year-old son with Thompson, at the beach.

"Happiness. It's the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary," Nichols wrote.

The post raised some eyebrows and caused some social media users to question if it was related to Kardashian's extravagant party for True's fifth birthday, which took place that same weekend.

"Absolutely right. The simple things are ... great[er] than the material things of showing everything you do or have on media. Tristan is not a great father like [K]hloe said [because] he hasn't acknowledged his son Theo. Sad," one wrote.

"Y'all keep saying poor baby 'cause his daddy [is] not around. He is more than blessed to have such an amazing mother. A father figure is needed if the dude is good. If he [is] a piece of [poop emoji], then the baby [is] better off without him in his life. Trust me, he [is] doing that little boy a favor," another wrote.

"It wouldn't surprise me if [Maralee] has told the deadbeat dad to not be involved with this baby. Not that he was going [to], going by how we see him in the show," another added. "His loss, because this little baby is beautiful and will surely grow up without his daddy's influence and will treat women with respect. Unlike Khloe's kids who are going to grow up spoilt and annoying. Just like their mum and aunts."

"This one will grow up mentally healthy and happy in the natural world," a fourth follower wrote in the comments section.

Some wondered whether or not Theo received an invitation to his half-sister's party.

"Wonder why her little brother didn't get invited to the birthday party of True like the big brother did," one person commented, referring to Thompson's son with ex Jordan Craig, Prince.

Kardashian threw True an incredible "Octonauts"-themed party complete with balloon arches, a dessert wall and real undersea creatures, People reported.

"Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!!" the reality star wrote on her Instagram Stories Sunday.

"Time really does fly! Bittersweet," she continued. "Her birthday isn't until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday. I'll hold onto the last few days of my 4-year-old."

According to the Good American founder, her daughter is "obsessed with 'Octonauts'" so they decided to have "a pastel/[O]ctonaut extravaganza."

Thompson first became a father after he and Craig welcomed their son Prince in 2016. Following their split, he began dating Kardashian that same year, and they welcomed True in 2018.

After breaking up in 2019, the NBA player and the TV personality got back together in 2021 but called it quits once more later that year after news broke that he cheated on Kardashian and fathered a child with Nichols.

Thompson acknowledged in January 2022 that he is the father to Nichols' son.

Months after their split, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together, a son whose name has yet to be revealed, via surrogate.