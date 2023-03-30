KEY POINTS Khloe Kardashian shared a new workout video with a filter on Instagram Wednesday

Some netizens said she looked different in the new video she uploaded on Instagram

One asked Kardashian if she missed her old face, and the latter replied, "No"

Khloe Kardashian shared a new workout video, and a netizen asked her if she missed her old face.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video of her at a gym. The mom of two sported a bare face while admitting that she wasn't in the mood to work but chose to show up.

But in true Kardashian fashion, she used a filter in her video, Page Six noted. While several fans were happy to see Kardashian's workout video, one asked about her changing appearance.

"Do you miss your old face?" one asked.

"No," Kardashian replied.

The exchange between the troll and Kardashian received mixed responses from the "Kardashian" star's fans.

"You are gorgeous, and your response... EPIC," one commented with a fire emoji.

"@poochkie her old face? [face with tears of joy emojis] she's still the same person still has the same face," another wrote.

"Lmao we ALL miss the old Khloe this one is WEAK," another opined.

Some netizens also called out the troll who asked the question. Several even slammed the online user for being rude, and others accused the netizen of being jealous of the Good American founder.

"@dannii_47bear not jealous just wondering if one can feel lost looking at their reflection one day and not be able to recognize themselves," the user who asked Kardashian whether she missed her old appearance replied.

Kardashian's changing appearance has been a subject of discussion among her fans and critics. Many felt that her face has changed and she looks unrecognizable.

"[You] look so different, have [you] done more face work?" another commented on her post.

"I didn't even recognize you, but I guess that's what you are going for," another commenter said.

"Who is that?? [face with tears of joy emojis] Don't even recognize that person!" a different user commented.

In 2020, Kardashian shared a snap of her all glammed up after getting a new hair color. Many praised the reality star's look, saying she was gorgeous.

However, several also said she looked very different. One user poked fun at her look, commenting that she got updates of her appearance every year, like iOS.

Khloe Kardashian’s face be getting updates every year like it’s iOS 😭 pic.twitter.com/eby3ta6Txs — #14 (@SkhadoInt) May 23, 2020

Earlier this month, Kardashian deleted an Instagram photo that fans alleged was not altered perfectly. She shared snaps of her posing in a silver Dolce & Gabbana mini dress at her BFFs Malika Haqq and Khadijah Shaye Haqq's birthday party.

Some claimed that in the since-deleted photo, Kardashian's leg was awkwardly bent inward at the hem of her dress, probably to make her legs slimmer.

"Show us the unedited ones," one commented. Another presented to do the job, writing: "They need to call me. I can edit photos a lot better in just a half hour."