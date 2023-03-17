KEY POINTS Khloe Kardashian is not in love with Tristan Thompson anymore, a report says

Kardashian reportedly chose to support Thompson privately and publicly for the sake of their kids

Thompson is reportedly still trying to get back together with Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not back together.

Fans have been speculating for weeks that Kardashian may be open to reconciling or has already gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend after she rushed to be by his side when his mother passed away in January and then posted a sweet tribute for him on his 32nd birthday this week in which she called him the "best father."

However, an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star and Thompson are just friends and haven't rekindled their relationship.

"Tristan will always be in Khloe's life, but she isn't in love with him," the insider said. "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."

Kardashian shares two children with the NBA player — daughter True, 4, and an 8-month-old son whose name they have yet to reveal. They began dating in 2016 but called it quits in 2019 after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian got back together with him over the pandemic in 2020, but she broke up with Thompson for good in December 2021 after it emerged that he fathered a child with another woman while he was dating the Good American co-founder.

More than a year after his paternity scandal, the "Revenge Body" star "can finally talk about what he has put her through without being emotional," the source said.

"Khloe has the biggest heart and sometimes that is her downfall," the source added. "She is forgiving, loves with everything she has, and is so loyal, but she is focused on co-parenting and taking care of herself right now."

An insider who spoke with Us Weekly echoed the same sentiment. However, the tipster claimed that Thompson is trying to win back Kardashian.

"Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back, he still loves her and wants to make it work between them," the unnamed insider said. "They're friends and great co-parents, but he wants more."

On Monday, Kardashian took to Instagram to give her "baby daddy" a shoutout to mark his birthday.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," Kardashian wrote alongside photos of the basketball player with his kids. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals [and] the way [you] show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."

She added, "My birthday wish for [you] is that [you] continue to crave change, healing and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient [and] be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy."

Aside from his two kids with Kardashian, Thompson is also a dad to son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo, 1, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian's birthday tribute sparked backlash online, with a number of social media users slamming her for calling Thompson the "best father" despite him allegedly denying his child with Nichols.

"Not Khloe Kardashian calling Tristan Thompson the 'best father' when he literally abandoned his other son that he has with Maralee Nichols," one person tweeted.

"Tristan Thompson does his bare minimum duty as a father and Khloe Kardashian is like 'world's best dad.' Girl, after all the s--t he put you through? Shut up," a second person opined.