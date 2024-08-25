Mary Trump, a notably harsh critic of her uncle Donald Trump, has mocked the Republican National Convention as a "white people's funeral" before the far more rousing Democratic National Convention.

The DNC not only featured a more rousing presentation but far more people of color.

Trump made the cutting observation last week after a guest on her podcast pointed out the "highlight" of the DNC roll call of electoral vote was rap star Lil Jon's performance before Georgia announced its count.

"It was incredible," Trump agreed. "The best part was the fact that that the DNC did it that way," in contrast to the scene at the RNC, she added.

The GOP convention was "like a white people, WASPy funeral — you know, in the rain with black umbrellas. That's what the RNC was like," Trump said.

The DNC was a tad different:

