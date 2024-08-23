Usually Trump-indulgent Fox News host Brett Baier cut off the rambling former president during a call-in to the network's news desk at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night.

"Mr. President, thank you so much," said Baier, talking over Trump as he continued to expound about two "quick things" Baier had asked about as "we wrap up here."

Fox's Greg Gutfield said on his program following the exchange that Trump getting cut off by Baier "wasn't my fault," laughingly adding: "I hope he's not mad at me!"

He's "still talking by the way," Gutfeld quipped. In fact Trump was on the phone to Gutfeld as he opened his program. The former president then baselessly insisted he was "leading in the polls."

Trump earlier offered some wild pronouncements to Baier and co-host Martha MacCallum about opponent Kamala Harris.

This might be the funniest thing I've ever seen.



Trump called into Fox News to rage about Kamala's speech, only to be cut off by Bret Baier so they could get to Gutfeld's show. pic.twitter.com/wCUiVYbYyw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 23, 2024

Baier had asked Trump if RFK Jr. was going to drop out of the presidential race and if Kennedy would then endorse him, and if Trump was attempting to make amends to Georgia's GOP Gov. Kemp after attacking him at a rally in the state earlier this month.

Trump didn't clearly answer either question, and used his answers as launch pads for mini-campaign speeches.

He also made outlandish claims, including that 70% of Americans are impoverished, and that Harris would increase tax rates by four or five times.

After he was bounced by Baier, Trump quickly dialed up Newsmax to continue his slams against Harris there. He invited host Mercedes Schlapp to join him with her husband in Venezuela, where Trump has said he would move if Harris wins the White House.

"We'll go to Caracas because it will be safer than any place in our county," he said.

Trump to Newsmax hosts: "Caracas was a very unsafe city, and now it's safe. In fact, some day the 3 of us will have to go there -- bring your husband with us also -- and we'll bring some of the other people that are with you because I like the people that are with you." pic.twitter.com/RR88mW39cp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

A furious, flustered Trump posted a staggering 58 messages railing against Harris during her 38-minute speech accepting the Democratic Party's presidential nomination Thursday night.