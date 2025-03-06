McDonald's is embracing artificial intelligence and edge computing to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and "alleviate stress" on employees.

With 43,000 locations worldwide, McDonald's has long faced operational hurdles, from malfunctioning equipment to incorrect orders. The company has also struggled with declining U.S. sales, particularly among lower-income customers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In response, McDonald's has ramped up its investment in AI and cloud computing, partnering with Google Cloud in late 2023 to integrate advanced technology into its restaurants.

The fast food giant is implementing AI-driven solutions, such as predictive maintenance for kitchen equipment, computer vision for order accuracy, and voice AI at drive-thrus.

Additionally, McDonald's is developing a generative AI-powered virtual manager to handle administrative tasks like scheduling, reducing stress for human managers.

While McDonald's aims to use AI to boost speed and customer satisfaction, challenges remain, including the high costs of implementation and the logistical complexity of rolling out these technologies across both franchise and corporate-owned locations.

Originally published on Latin Times