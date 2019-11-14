Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, reportedly, taking a six-week break from their Royal duties and part of which is likely to be spent in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumored to spend the Holiday season in Los Angeles, Calif., where Meghan’s mom lives. However, before this, recent reports are saying that Doria Ragland is jetting off to the United Kingdom for Thanksgiving.

Daily Mail reported that Meghan might cancel her plans to spend Thanksgiving with her mother in the “Land of Liberty.” An insider close to the Sussexes told the publication that Doria might travel to Britain and spend the remaining days of November at the Frogmore Cottage instead. It was even claimed that they are not celebrating Thanksgiving at all.

“From what I know, they aren't coming here [to Los Angeles]. Doria is going there for the holiday [Thanksgiving],” a tipster revealed to Daily Mail. “They won't be officially celebrating Thanksgiving because it isn't a British holiday but Meghan is considering spending some of the day helping out at a homeless shelter in London,” it added.

However, it remains unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged plans to spend Christmas away from the other members of the Royal family have been finalized already. To recall, numerous media outlets claimed that the Sussex family is breaking away from the royal tradition as they look forward to spending quality time together in America.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” royal correspondent Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria," he went on.

Reports about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not celebrating Christmas with Queen Elizabeth this year came after a controversial ITV interview in October. The Duchess of Sussex said she was “existing not living” since she became part of the Royal family. “Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know… And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…We are taking it one day at a time,” Meghan added.

The Duke, for his part, shared about his mental health struggles. Prince Harry, also, revealed he considers living in Africa one day, before adding that it may be impossible due to his duties and responsibilities. “We've just come from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would,” Meghan Markle’s hubby said. “But with all the problems that are going on there I just don't see how we would be able to really make as much difference as we'd want to,” he went on.

