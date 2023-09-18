Debris from an advanced Marine Corps F-35B jet fighter that went missing during a weekend training flight was located in a rural section of South Carolina on Monday.

Authorities, who termed the incident a "mishap," reported finding a debris field from the plane that crashed near Florence, SC, after the pilot was forced to eject from the plane. The pilot survived the incident and is in stable condition at the hospital.

The Marine Corps released the following statement Monday night: "Personnel from Joint Base Charleston and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, in close coordination with local authorities, have located a debris field in Williamsburg County.

"The debris was discovered two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston.

Teams from Joint Base Charleston, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing out of MCAS Cherry Point, Navy Region Southeast, the FAA, the Civil Air Patrol, as well as local, county, and state law enforcement across South Carolina have been working together to locate the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B."