KEY POINTS Mod Sun posted a clip of him singing his new song "Strangers" on Instagram

He released the track a day after reports surfaced that his ex Avril Lavigne and Tyga broke up

Many fans praised the new song, which seems to allude to Mod Sun's split with Lavigne

Mod Sun has dropped a new song amid his ex Avril Lavigne's split with Tyga.

Just a day after Lavigne's recent breakup made headlines, her ex-fiancé posted on Instagram a clip of his heartbreak anthem, in which he sings about strangers becoming lovers and then becoming strangers again after parting ways.

According to Page Six, Mod Sun seemed to reference his own breakup with Lavigne in the track.

"I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend," Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, sang in a video shared Wednesday. "Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again."

In the clip, he can be seen walking down a street in Paris, the city where he proposed to the "Sk8ter Boi" singer in March 2022. Lavigne called off their engagement in February, Page Six noted.

"From strangers to lovers to strangers again...20k pre saves + I'll release it," Mod Sun wrote in the caption of his post.

Mod Sun's fans took to the comments to praise his new track and express how excited they are to hear the entire song.

"Lowkey sounds like Katy Perry's 'The One That Got Away.' Not saying this in a negative way. I'm excited to hear this," one fan commented. Another user wrote, "Let's GO!!! Been waiting for this one."

"I'm excited! I love how it sounds, but I'm sorry about your heartbreak," a third commenter opined.

"Love your way of translating real life into art. I hope we can create some art together while we are alive at the same time," a fourth user wrote.

"Couldn't be any prouder of you for this one [multiple fire emojis]," another fan added.

It wasn't the first time Mod Sun performed the song. Earlier this month, he sang it live at the Dynamo Eindhoven festival. Nytes Music Archive shared a clip of the artist performing the song via YouTube.

Before his performance, Mod Sun spoke about his heartbreak and revealed the song's title, "Strangers," while addressing the audience.

"So I just went through a really f---ed up breakup and I got home, and I [coped] with it the only way I know how to, which is to make music. So if anybody here is dealing with a broken heart right now or you're dealing with some f---ed up s--t in your life, this next song is dedicated to you, it's called 'Strangers,'" he told the crowd.

Back in March, Mod Sun addressed his split from Lavigne in a post on Instagram. He wrote that his heart was broken, but he was thankful to those who stuck with him.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed... I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he wrote. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Lavigne and Tyga started dating in March, just weeks after she called off her engagement with Mod Sun. They were spotted kissing at Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Lavigne and Tyga decided to go their separate ways a few weeks ago. There were reportedly no hard feelings between them, and there was no sign of trouble in paradise.