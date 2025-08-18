When Trent Vogelgesang founded Engineering Solutions in 2017, it was little more than a solo dream, a laptop, and the relentless drive to build something his own way. Fresh off years of study in Florida and early experience at a startup, Vogelgesang was immersed deeply in the industry and ready to put his name on the door. But those early days were all-consuming with long hours and the weight of every responsibility on one set of shoulders.

The turning point came when Trent realized that the future of his company would be written not just in blueprints, but in the people he brought aboard. His first hire was Mark Lisek, a principal and a trusted collaborator from grad school research days. Soon after, Armando Aguilar, another grad school colleague, joined, followed by Roberto Molina. The early roster read like a reunion of trusted teammates who already knew how to collaborate under pressure.

"We didn't just hire resumes," Trent shares. "We hired people we knew we could trust, people who could follow my lead but also bring their own ingenuity and perspective into the process."

That philosophy of trust and relationships became the company's cornerstone. It was reinforced when Claudia Reategui joined as CFO, bringing business management expertise that allowed Trent and the technical team to focus on engineering, client services, and relationship building. With Reategui's systems in place, covering everything from employee handbooks to accounting, the company's growth accelerated, soon expanding to a proper team.

Most of Engineering Solutions' work centers on concrete restoration: inspecting, assessing, and repairing aging structures. This side of the business was thrust into the spotlight after an incident that occurred in Florida in 2021.

In the tragedy's aftermath, state legislation changed. Requiring mandatory structural recertifications for older, multi-story buildings. Demand for experienced structural engineers skyrocketed. Engineering Solutions, already active in the space, stepped up. "It was a boom, although not for the right reasons," Trent says. "We couldn't undo the mishap, but we could make sure it never happened again."

Through a combination of rapid mobilization, advanced technology, and strong industry connections, the firm became a go-to resource for property managers, owners, and contractors navigating the new requirements.

Structural engineering has a reputation for being slow to change, but Trent never subscribed to that approach. Engineering Solutions employs advanced 3D modeling and software to coordinate seamlessly between architectural, mechanical, and structural plans, eliminating conflicts before they slow construction.

What sets the company apart is its responsiveness and the willingness to adapt on the fly. "We pick up the phone, we work around existing conditions, and find creative ways to keep projects moving," Trent says.

That responsiveness has won them projects in some of the high-end residential markets in Jupiter Island, Palm Beach, and Wellington. These homes, often valued between $5 and $15 million, demand precision, discretion, and flawless execution. The firm also works on commercial builds, parking garages, and large-scale restoration projects across South Florida, the Eastern U.S., and the Caribbean.

For Trent, engineering is only half the job. The other half is the relationship. He treats clients and team members as people first, not just project stakeholders. That means remembering the clients' kids' names, engaging in activities like playing golf with peers or through networking groups. "I end up working with my friends," he says. "When you genuinely like the people you're working with, the projects go smoother, the solutions come faster, and everyone wins."

What Trent sketched on a napkin, a triangular model, now operates successfully. It balances leadership oversight, project management, and operational control, allowing the firm to grow without losing its standards. They've invested in training protocols, lessons-learned processes, and scalable systems to ensure that rapid growth never comes at the cost of quality.

It's a model rooted in the belief that structural engineering is not just about calculations; it's about solving problems for real people, quickly and compassionately.

"We called the company Engineering Solutions because that's literally what we do," Trent says. "People don't call us when everything's fine. They call when there's a problem. And we fix it: fast, but with care, and with the best tech in the industry. That's how we've grown, and that's how we'll keep going."