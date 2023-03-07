KEY POINTS Tyga and Avril Lavigne packed on the PDA outside the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party Monday

The couple was seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris

Tyga and Lavigne reportedly bond over shared interests like music and fashion

Avril Lavigne appears to have found a new love in Tyga shortly after her breakup with Mod Sun.

Tyga and Lavigne were photographed packing on the PDA outside the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week Monday, just weeks after she and Mod Sun called off their engagement.

In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Tyga and Lavigne kissed on the lips as she wrapped her arms around his neck. Other shots showed them laughing together and holding hands as they exited the party.

Their friendship has turned romantic, and they are having a lot of fun together, according to ET. They reportedly share interests in music and fashion. They also have mutual friends.

"Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other," an unnamed source told People. "It's very new. It's very casual."

The pair were also seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris last Wednesday.

Lavigne and Tyga were first spotted together at Nobu last month. TMZ published photos of the pair hugging outside the Los Angeles restaurant after their dinner.

However, an insider said at the time that there was nothing romantic between them. "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split," the anonymous tipster told People.

Last month, the "Complicated" singer and her fiancé, Mod Sun, called off their engagement after less than a year.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," an unnamed insider told People.

An unnamed source close to Lavigne also confirmed the split to ET. However, the insider noted that they were still together days before Mod Sun left for his tour.

"Things haven't been great between Avril and Mod Sun for quite some time, and after trying to make things work, Avril realized the relationship wasn't right for her," the tipster told ET.

Mod Sun addressed their split last week on Instagram. He shared clips and videos from his performances on the photo-sharing app and wrote that he was thankful to those who stuck with him.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed... I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he wrote. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."