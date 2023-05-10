KEY POINTS Morgan Wallen was advised by his doctors to rest his vocal cords for six weeks

He said he was told he could "permanently damage" his voice if he keeps singing

Wallen decided to cancel six weeks of tour dates

Morgan Wallen is taking an extended vocal rest.

The "Whiskey Glasses" artist, 29, canceled six weeks of tour dates after receiving "bad news" from doctors.

In a video shared on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday, Wallen said that after taking 10 days of vocal rest and then performing three shows in Florida, he had injured his vocal cords again.

The country music star, who is currently on his "One Night at a Time" world tour, recalled feeling "terrible" by the third show. After a checkup, he was diagnosed with vocal fold trauma and was advised to take a six-week vocal rest.

"So, that's what I'm going to do," he said, before explaining, "They want me not to talk at all, but they said if I need to, it's OK, for something like this."

"They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%," Wallen continued, noting that he was told if he "keeps singing," he could "permanently damage" his voice.

"I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen told his fans. "And I appreciate all the support you always give me."

The musician also revealed that he tore a muscle in his back while performing in Australia and will use the time off to heal that injury as well.

He claimed that his team is working on rescheduling the 14 shows he'll be missing and will make his scheduled festival appearances "right" next year.

Wallen's announcement received mixed responses from fans. Some were not happy, but more were supportive of the singer's recovery.

"Morgan, I got my [girlfriend] tickets to your show. What the hell am I supposed to do now?" one asked. Another added, "Give us the option for a refund."

"Rest up and prayers for a speedy recovery, Morgan! Sometimes God uses setbacks for setups to something greater. You've been performing and working hard for a long time. Use the 6 weeks wisely to heal, recover, and come back stronger. Your fans will understand!" another fan wrote.

"Bummer! Was going to @MetLifeStadium on the 19th. We'll just have to wait. Get better and we'll see you whenever you reschedule," another added.

"Don't worry about work or people that are upset. Your health is and will always be NUMBER ONE. Get well soon, my man!" a fifth person commented.

Wallen previously angered fans when he canceled his April 23 show at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, at the last minute. At the time, he said in a statement that he lost his voice and was unable to perform.

But an unnamed security guard, who wore a jacket with the words "Ole Miss" printed on it, claimed in a viral TikTok video that Wallen had been "too drunk" to walk before the show.

"He couldn't walk. Losing his voice? Bullc--p," the alleged security guard told the person recording the video.

Event security company Best Crowd Management later denied the claims via its Instagram Story, saying that its employee "made false claims" about Wallen's concert.

Days after Wallen canceled the Mississippi show, concertgoer Brandi Burcham filed a class action lawsuit against the singer, claiming that she hadn't received her money back despite the venue promising refunds.

"Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses," she stated.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice shortly after it was filed.