KEY POINTS Two local farmers purchased the 1,770-acre Murdaugh estate

Alex Murdaugh's surviving son will receive $530,000 from the sale

Murdaugh family items from the estate were auctioned last Thursday

The son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is set to receive a hefty amount of money following the sale of their family farm in South Carolina.

The 1,770-acre family farm, the site where Alex gunned down his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, was purchased by local farmers James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley for $3.9 million, according to the documents obtained by the New York Post.

Buster, Alex's older son, is expected to receive $530,000 from the sale of their South Carolina estate.

Todd Crosby, the real estate agent who held the listing of the property, said in an interview that the new owners have no connection with the Murdaugh family.

Crosby added that the sale of the estate was delayed until all of the family's personal belongings got cleared out from the house.

The property was initially listed in March 2022, five months after Alex allegedly hired a hitman to kill him so that Buster would inherit a $10 million life insurance policy.

The Murdaugh property, known as the Cross Swamp Farm, has a wide range of natural amenities such as freshwater fishing, kayaking and abundant animals, including deer and turkey.

The property also has two man-made waterfowl reservoirs and a 20-acre dove field.

The family farm also features a 5,275-square-foot main residence with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

There is also a 1,140-square-foot guest cottage, an equipment shed and wash-down station.

The previous listing described it as a "top-tier property," complete with improvements and amenities "one would expect from a high-end sporting property."

Meanwhile, the Murdaugh family's items inside the property were auctioned last Thursday.

According to CourtTV, the couch where Alex claimed he took a nap on the night of the murders was sold for $36,000.

Unique turtle lamps of the family were also sold between $500 and $800.

Earlier this month, Alex, a lawyer, was sentenced to life for murdering his wife and son.

He was found guilty on two counts of murder for killing Maggie and Paul on their family estate on June 7, 2021.

The decision was requested by prosecutors who did not seek the death penalty for the elder Murdaugh.

Prosecutors painted the elder Mardaugh as a serial liar and argued that the suspect killed his wife and son as a distraction from his financial woes and opioid addiction.

The case has garnered nationwide attention since some Murdaugh family members served as leading prosecutors in the area for decades until 2006. The suspect was also a prominent personal injury attorney in South Carolina.