A Missouri "career criminal" is scheduled to appear in court over a year after he was arrested naked and in possession of a reportedly stolen chainsaw.

Lloyd E. Tabor III is scheduled to appear before a jury in early 2025 where he will face charges of first and second degree burglary for alleged crimes committed in 2023, Ozarks First reported.

On Aug. 9 of last year, the Laclede County Sheriff's Office received reports of a burglary where Tabor allegedly entered through a garage and stole clothes and a bicycle, among other personal items. The victim reportedly encountered Tabor and phoned 911, at which point Tabor allegedly rode away on the victim's bike, as reported previously by FOX2.

Hours later, a witness allegedly saw Tabor exit the woods covered by a brown drop cloth matching the description of one stolen in the earlier incident. The witness reportedly saw Tabor take a chainsaw as he walked between homes and into a shed, where police found him naked and placed him under arrest.

"Tabor has a minimum of 19 felony convictions, dating back to 1990, including several burglaries. He has been to prison nine times. Every time he is back in our community, he goes back to breaking into people's homes and stealing." Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said in a statement obtained by FOX2.

The sheriff added, "The powers to be on the Parole Board can argue all day he is non-violent, but when he was arrested this time, he was in an attached garage to a house, apparently high on drugs and the people were at home. It doesn't get more dangerous than that. With his history, he needs to be in prison, not terrorizing this community. This is not a guy who screwed up once and did his time and wants to better himself, this is a career criminal."

The trial for the alleged burglaries is scheduled for Jan. 13.