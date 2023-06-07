NCT has set hearts racing by announcing their highly anticipated stadium concert tour in South Korea and Japan.

The series of performances, entitled "NCT NATION: To The World," will happen across five venues in South Korea and Japan. This marks NCT's first offline group concert, solidifying its global popularity and brand power.

Fans are ready to be captivated by the group's electrifying performances at some of the biggest stadiums in East Asia.

The concert series will kick off on August 26 at the Incheon Munhak Sports Complex Main Stadium, followed by shows on September 9 and 10 at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan, Naver reported.

It will culminate on September 16 and 17 at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo. The scale of the shows reflects NCT's soaring global popularity.

NCTzens can look forward to the unification of all NCT members on stage after the subunits' successful shows worldwide over the past year.

The tour promises to celebrate the group's diverse talents and energetic performances, featuring stages by all the NCT subunits, including NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.

Earlier this year, NCT Dream released the English version of the hit song "Beatbox," leaving international fans excited and wanting more. "NCT NATION: To The World" may just be the gift fans have been asking for.

Just days before NCT's stadium concert announcement, Taeyong also made a successful solo comeback. On Monday, the NCT leader released his highly anticipated first mini album, titled "SHALALA," accompanied by a music video for the album's title track.

Taeyong's involvement in composing and writing the lyrics for "SHALALA" brings a personal touch to the hip-hop song, featuring his signature rap and an addictive chorus. The track delivers a confident message, encouraging listeners to shine wherever they may be.

For details on "NCT NATION: To The World" ticket reservations, follow NCT's official SNS accounts.