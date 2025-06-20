Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) was met with mockery online after posting a video of himself playing a rendition of Jimi Hendrix's "Hey Joe"—rewritten as an anti-Trump protest song—in honor of Black Music Month.

June is Black Music Month. This year, I decided to come back with another jam session for you all. Here is my rendition of "Hey Joe" by the Godfather of Rock, Jimi Hendrix. pic.twitter.com/idBOQRKeet — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) June 18, 2025

Armed with a Fender Stratocaster, Johnson introduced the video by saying he was "just learning to play guitar" and asked viewers not to "hold it against" him. He then launched into a politically charged performance featuring lyrics such as, "Hey Trump, where you goin' with that gun in your hand? / I'm going down the street to shoot down democracy."

Critics from across the political spectrum blasted the 3-minute performance as awkward and poorly executed, seizing on the off-key guitar and partisan lyrics.

Bro, wtf did I just watch? — Tesp (@Therealtesp) June 19, 2025

"Don't give up your day job," one user quipped.

"Dude, put that guitar down and take more lessons," urged one comment, with several encouraging him to "maybe try tuning the guitar first."

Heyyy Hank,



Please tune that dang guitar if you can,



Heyyy Hank,



Please tune that dang guitar if you can — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 19, 2025

Others expressed secondhand embarrassment, with comments like, "The cringe level in this is immeasurable," and, "My God this man is an absolute embarrassment.

Do Democrats meet on Zoom every morning to see who can be the most ridiculous person of the day? — Original Settler (@MAPatriot1630) June 20, 2025

The backlash comes amid heightened political tensions nationally, and some users contrasted the lighthearted jam session with ongoing global conflicts and domestic crises. "We're on the brink of unnecessary war and this is what you're doing?" one user wrote.

We are not a serious country. 🤡 — Leeleeliberty (@Leeleeliberty11) June 19, 2025

Despite the negative reaction, Johnson framed the performance as a tribute to Black musical heritage and a personal expression of political concern. Critics, however, appear more focused on his musical chops than his message.

Originally published on Latin Times